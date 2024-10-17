Auntie Mavis’ Musings

Auntie Mavis’ Musings

Home
Podcast
Notes
Good Reads
Archive
About

February 2025

Not Your Indigenous Mascot—My Culture Is Not A Costume
Despite numerous national & international organizations sharing the harm caused by them, people still cling to racist Indigenous mascots.
  
Amelia Mavis Christnot
8
Frat Bros Tapped for a President's Cabinet‽‽
The fear is real and justified for many women.
  
Amelia Mavis Christnot
4
Celebrate & Shop Today—Special Post Tomorrow
Happy 50th birthday to Mithaŋ (my younger Sister) Jacquee and a preview of tomorrow's guest post from Dr. Chloe Lee.
  
Amelia Mavis Christnot

January 2025

October 2024

August 2024

© 2025 Amelia Mavis Christnot
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture