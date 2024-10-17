Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Good Reads
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
On Indigenous American Foods
No matter where you live, you've been eating indigenous American foods your whole life.
4 hrs ago
•
Amelia Mavis Christnot
22
Share this post
Auntie Mavis’ Musings
On Indigenous American Foods
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
Measles Is One Of The Most Contagious Diseases On Earth
With the Trump administration suppressing public health information, here's what you need to know.
Mar 8
•
Amelia Mavis Christnot
266
Share this post
Auntie Mavis’ Musings
Measles Is One Of The Most Contagious Diseases On Earth
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
30
February 2025
Not Your Indigenous Mascot—My Culture Is Not A Costume
Despite numerous national & international organizations sharing the harm caused by them, people still cling to racist Indigenous mascots.
Feb 9
•
Amelia Mavis Christnot
39
Share this post
Auntie Mavis’ Musings
Not Your Indigenous Mascot—My Culture Is Not A Costume
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
Frat Bros Tapped for a President's Cabinet‽‽
The fear is real and justified for many women.
Feb 8
•
Amelia Mavis Christnot
37
Share this post
Auntie Mavis’ Musings
Frat Bros Tapped for a President's Cabinet‽‽
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
Celebrate & Shop Today—Special Post Tomorrow
Happy 50th birthday to Mithaŋ (my younger Sister) Jacquee and a preview of tomorrow's guest post from Dr. Chloe Lee.
Feb 7
•
Amelia Mavis Christnot
27
Share this post
Auntie Mavis’ Musings
Celebrate & Shop Today—Special Post Tomorrow
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
January 2025
2025 Trans Girl Scouts To Order Cookies From!
This year, consider ordering your Girl Scout cookies from a trans girl scout to make their day!
Published on Erin In The Morning
•
Jan 25
President Joe Biden's Impact On NDN Country
The Biden administration enabled, empowered, and enacted historic advancements for Indigenous peoples.
Published on The Big Picture
•
Jan 14
My Wish For You All
It's now 2025 where I am.
Jan 1
•
Amelia Mavis Christnot
42
Share this post
Auntie Mavis’ Musings
My Wish For You All
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
October 2024
Ignored No More—Indigenous Voters May Be The Difference In 2024
The major political parties are taking notice of Indigenous voters, especially in swing states.
Published on The Big Picture
•
Oct 17, 2024
My Favorite Season Is The Fall... Of Colonialism
A retrospective of 8 years of writing from an Indigenous perspective.
Oct 15, 2024
•
Amelia Mavis Christnot
28
Share this post
Auntie Mavis’ Musings
My Favorite Season Is The Fall... Of Colonialism
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
August 2024
The Assault On Reproductive Freedom Is Happening—Now What?
Years of complacency have exacted their price.
Published on The Big Picture
•
Aug 22, 2024
Why The Right Fears Diversity, Equity And Inclusion
There are unqualified people getting a leg up—just not the people conservatives are whining about.
Published on The Big Picture
•
Aug 6, 2024
© 2025 Amelia Mavis Christnot
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts