My favorite animal as far back as anyone in the family can remember is the penguin. I love all of the species, from the mighty Emperor of Antarctica to the tiny Kororā of New Zealand.
I had every one of Berkeley Breathed's Bloom County books and multiple stuffed Opuses—Opus? Opi?—growing up.
The obsession continued into adulthood.
I had A Wish For Wings That Work (1991) on DVD and watched it every Christmas.
So imagine my delight when the absolute incompetence that is the Trump administration decided to levy tariffs against a group of barren, volcanic islands near Antarctica, covered in glaciers and home to… PENGUINS!
(and some seals, but zero humans)
The Memes
Almost immediately after the idiocy of the tariffs—from the guy who thought “person, woman, man, camera, tv” made him a genius—levied against Heard and McDonald Islands came to light…
…the memes started.
Sure, some focused on “Trump places tariffs everywhere except Russia”…
…but the ones focused on the flightless aquatic fowl that have long held my heart are my favorites by far.
I might also be fond of alliteration.
Anyway, enjoy the fruits of Mango Mussolini's mistake.
💛🐧🤍🐧🖤🐧❤️
I hope President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sees this one.
Don't mess with penguins.
Even Mithaŋ (my younger Sister) Jacquee's gallery cat Mitsou joined in.
Touchstone Gallery employs 1 full-time and 2 part-time gallery cats, but only Mitsou wears a tuxedo.
*correction from Jacquee: “TBF, I have one full-time cat employee (Čhelí), one über overtime (Marybelle, being there 24/7), and one semi-retired (Mitsou, who can’t be bothered more often than can for a few weeks). Dude’s 76 in people years, so he can roll however he wants to roll. (Sure, he’s younger than Marybelle, but she came to her career late in life. Mitsou’s been working since he was 28.)”
Some responses to the tariffs were in video form.
Here's a keen Sir Richard Attenborough impersonation.
Ew… chosen for what, he's not saying. Anyway…
The cuteness… 🥰😍😃
The inspiration! ✊🏼
Several included my favorite part of the Madagascar film franchise.
Some challenged more than the economic policy of the Trump administration.
No official response from the White House yet about the penguin tariffs.
But I imagine it's something like this.
Times may be trying, but it's great to get a bit of a giggle.
For more mirth, I encourage you to follow the Heard Island Tea Party accounts across social media.
Oh, and about those seals on Heard and McDonald Islands, President Penguin has a message for Donald…
I hope this brought at least a smile to your face and brightened your day.
💛🤍🖤❤️