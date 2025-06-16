Auntie Mavis’ Musings

Auntie Mavis’ Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
david wells's avatar
david wells
2d

"First, they came for the Socialists and I did not speak out---because i was not a Socialist,

Then they came for the trade unionists and I did not speak out---because I was not a trade unionist.

Then, they came for the Jews and I did not speak out---because I was not a Jew.

Then, they came for me---and there was no one left to speak for me."

Pastor Martin Niemoller on Nazi Germany's descent into Fascism and tyranny.

These are indeed scary times, Ms Amelia and yet, I find myself heartened by the 'No Kings' turnout that dwarfed Trump's pathetic parade this weekend. I find it quite ironic that our fathers and grandfathers fought and defeated Fascism 80 years ago but here we are, deja vu all over again!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
2d

THANK YOU!

So INSIGHTFUL !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Amelia Mavis Christnot
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture