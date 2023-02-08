Auntie Mavis’ Musings

Auntie Mavis’ Musings

Home
Podcast
Notes
Good Reads
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

The English language publishing world has been dominated by a singular perspective—that of the neurotypical, heteronormative, White male colonizer.

Want to read the perspective of the opposite? I'm an autistic, gender stereotype nonconforming, Indigenous North American woman of a certain age.

All of my content is free and fully accessible (comments, etc…). It's probably not a great business model but I have been—and am again—that person on the outside looking in, unable to afford to be inside.

My paid subscribers help keep a roof over my head, but all of my subscribers and casual commenters help feed my muse and my soul.

Philámayaye wopíla for supporting storytellers in any way you can.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything—every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Have something to say?

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

My comment sections will always be accessible to all.

Subscribe to Auntie Mavis’ Musings

Tókhel mitȟáwačhiŋ kiŋ owáglake. This is my personal Substack with my musings, stories from my life so far and opinions—all of which are mine alone and should not be projected on anyone else. Itaŋcan kin kiçi niunpi ni!

People

Amelia Mavis Christnot 

@auntiemavis
Amelia—she/her, proud Maineiac, Oglala Lakota Očeti Sakowin, Kanien'kehá:ka, Haudenosaunee and Metís Navy brat settled in the wilds of Northern Maine—writes Auntie Mavis' Musings and The Big Picture. Member Indigenous Journalists Association.
© 2025 Amelia Mavis Christnot
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture