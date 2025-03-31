Zuni ambassador and pottery and textile artist We'wha, a Lhamana (Two-Spirit), during trip to Washington DC on behalf of their people, circa 1886

On this Transgender Day of Visibility, it's important to know that trans people have been part of humanity for as long as humanity has existed.

Trans people were documented as vibrant, respected parts of cultures around the world until oppressive religions—often spread by invading colonizers and settlers—stole the cultural roles trans people once held.

Transphobia In The USA Is Colonial Violence

Transphobic bigots love to spout rhetoric about “traditional family values.” They claim only cisgender heteronormativity is compatible with a healthy, happy family.

But in North America, the traditions they're talking about are the culture of the repressed, bigoted colonizer.

It's the tradition of the intellectually, spiritually, and emotionally stunted oppressors who converted Indigenous peoples to Christianity at the point of a sword or the end of a gun.

But the majority of North American Indigenous cultures didn't even have a gender binary.

A gender spectrum and fluidity was the norm.

In my own cultures—maternal and paternal—we recognized 5 genders, including a fluid gender.

Trans Day of Visibility

Familiarity can turn into understanding and grow into acceptance among people open to looking beyond their own experiences and perspectives.

I don't know what it's like to be anything other than a cisgender, heterosexual woman. But my gender and sexual identity shouldn't invalidate anyone else's.

My limited understanding of what other identities feel like doesn't negate the existence of them.

Nonbinary people, asexual people, transgender people, gender fluid people are not a new fad or modern invention.

venerated Crow Two-Spirit Osh-Tisch (left) with their wife, circa 1877

They've existed far longer than the hatred being pushed upon them by the ignorant and uninspired.

And not just in the Americas.

But if you call my ancestral homelands your home, then please decolonize your mind.

💛🤍🖤❤️