I'm looking at you, bigots.

Today, New York Times journalist Maggie Astor shared on Bluesky that the Trump administration has targeted LGBTQ+ children, again.

They're removing the option for LGBTQ+ callers to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline (988) to get someone trained and supportive when they're in crisis.

Don’t be surprised when the entire service gets contracted out to Christian prayer lines.

Please share safe alternatives with at-risk communities, especially now that the toxicity of the Trump administration has tainted the official national helpline.

Then to add injury to injury—that's not a typo—the United States Supreme Court decided they too want to kill gender nonconforming children.

SCOTUS, in a 6-3 decision that should surprise no one, upheld Tennessee's law banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors in United States v. Skrmetti.

It allows Tennessee to enforce a ban on puberty blockers (which is a reversible option), hormone therapy (which is a reversible option), and surgery (which RARELY happens with anyone under 18) for transgender youth.

It's as yet unclear if “youth” will be defined as under 18 or under 21 in the states instituting these bans.

Tennessee and the SCOTUS have stripped parents of their ability to do what's best for their own child in conjunction with medical professionals and based on sound science and medical research.

Despite almost every major medical and psychological organization endorsing treatment for transgender youth as beneficial, a bunch of Bible-thumping assholes get to stop this life-saving care.

Kids will die as a result of being targeted by their own government, all because a bunch of halfwits think “God” told them to.

Clearly they've never even read their own rule book. ⬅️ follow the link to read what I learned from a Jesuit biblical scholar

The message from Trump and anyone who supports or enables him is clear.

They think these children are better off dead than ever being allowed to be themselves.

IF you SUPPORT this regime, I've got only one sentiment left in my soul for you: F*CK OFF, COLONIZERS!

Indigenous lhamana icon, We'wha of the Zuni

Yes, I've self-censored because I don't really use that word. My parents never used profanity, so it still doesn't roll off my tongue, but, you know what...

Hey, bigots, kindly FUCK OFF back to your own homelands with your homophobia, transphobia, misogyny and xenophobia. Take your White supremacy, White nationalism, and Christian nationalism back where they were born.

Your ancestral homelands definitely don't want you back either because they evolved, but—to paraphrase Mean Girls—you “don't even go here.”

Let's let you be their problem for awhile.

Brown people are Indigenous to the Americas for 30,000-60,000 years, so miss me with your Tataŋka čheslí (🦬💩), wašiču šuŋka, about “but you're immigrants too!”

You were welcomed here and you've done nothing but shit on our hospitality.

Your imported hatred is not welcome here.

Allies, we need to be hammering our elected and appointed officials (here's how) about publicly supporting LGBTQ+ rights, especially trans rights.

If they're Democrats, their silence is unacceptable. Make sure they know you will push for them to be primaried if they refuse to support basic human rights for ALL Americans.

As an Indigenous Auntie, it's my duty to do this. ⬅️ follow the link to read why

I'm currently doing this with Maine Democratic Representative Jared Golden—any Maineiacs who read this, please join me in putting the pressure on to do the right—not the right-wing—thing.

Wíuŋničiyukčaŋpi kte šni. Éeye wíič’iglukčaŋ yo.

I can't decide things for you, you must decide for yourself.

If you support the traditional, millennia-long values of the land now called the United States, where most of our Tribal Nations were matrilineal and/or matriarchal, where we recognized more than a gender binary…

…and we embraced Mitákuye Oyás'iŋ regardless of their sexuality or gender then we good, fam.

I want you to stay, because:

čhaŋtóčhignake Mitákuye Oyás'iŋ.

konnorónhkwa Ne ne Akwé:kon iakwatatenónhkwé.

je t'aime toutes mes relations.

I love all y’all.

↗️ that's a great big smile with my Indigenous perma-pout ↖️

And we're stronger together than their small-minded ignorance. So hang in there.

But…

…if you're determined to remain a hateful bigot, then please, kindly fuck right off.

✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿🖕🏼🖕🏽🖕🏾🖕🏿

🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ LGBTQ+ rights are basic human rights. 🏳️‍⚧️ 🏳️‍🌈

All Auntie Mavis’ Musings posts are public, so feel free to share this with anyone you think needs to see it. Share

All the flowers for the legend, the icon, the Goddess that is Detox for the title for this piece.