Auntie Mavis’ Musings

Auntie Mavis’ Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Taylor Boyd's avatar
Carol Taylor Boyd
Feb 8, 2025

Thank you for this article. I was assaulted when I was young too, acquaintance rape. It happened so fast, there was no time to resist. It happened 50 years ago. I never thought to report him or even go to the emergency room. I wasn't bruised. I knew him, so was it really rape??? I know now that I never consented and wouldn't have if he'd made a pass first. So yes, it was rape. Luckily, I didn't get pregnant or a sexually transmitted disease.

Women make up slightly more than half the human race! Sexual, verbal and physical abuse of any of us is a crime! It's the 21st century. We must not allow males to think that abusing us is their right or proves their masculinity. We must change culture and never support religious beliefs that consider women and girls as chattel.

Reply
Share
Karen Scofield's avatar
Karen Scofield
Feb 8, 2025

Humm? I smell a pattern here, where Bad Behavior by young men, left unchecked, grow up to be Bad Men, left unchecked, are what trump's cabinet nominees are !!! Absolutely No Good can come of this administration. Glad I found you here on Substack, and will reStack ASAP 🙏💯👍

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amelia Mavis Christnot · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture