Auntie Mavis’ Musings

david wells
Oct 15

These are the stories and the history we lose when fascists ''whitewash' history so white people can feel better about themselves. What utter rubbish!

Chris Dacus
Oct 14

I knew Columbus wasn't great but I didn't realize how utterly horrible he was. Gotta make this short. Just thank you. There's a lot of interesting things in your post here. Much appreciated.

