Auntie Mavis’ Musings

K Lohr
May 21, 2023

Colonizer-Euro-descendants and all “Americans” need to recognize historical and contemporary TRUTH – as inconvenient as many think it is. Your essay is a clear and important segment of the education that I believe can sweep this land. And I hope this does happen!

Lillian
Sep 9, 2023

It hasn't been worth it. It is so much effort to care about the losing side. I have decided to just serve them. To ask them to positively disintegrate with me.

We can't change the system from within. We must pool our resources and leave it behind. It is breaking down. It does not serve it smartest, most sensitive or most compassionate people. Why do we stay in it?

I love deeply. I care deeply. I would rather spend my efforts putting into those who are like me than those who will cheat me and abuse me for wanting fairness, kindness and a compassionate way of being.

